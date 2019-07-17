MISSING: Daughter Speaks In Hope Of Finding Missing Dad

Police are renewing their appeal to help locate a man missing north of Coffs Harbour.

Lachlan Cairns, aged 46, was reported missing last Friday, 12 July 2019, after his red Holden Colorado utility was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek, three days earlier.

An extensive search operation was carried out over the weekend, with the assistance of officers from Coffs Clarence Police District, PolAir and SES volunteers.

Search efforts are continuing in the area, with Lachlan’s daughter, Honey, making an emotional plea for the public to help find her dad.

“If anyone sees anything or knows where he could be, please let the police know.

“We just want to help him come home,” Ms Cairns said.

Coffs Clarence Duty Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes, said any piece of information could help to locate Lachlan.

“We hold grave concerns for his welfare, this bushland is dense and the temperatures drop once the sun goes down. Anyone who might know where Lachlan may be, please give police a call,” Det Chief Insp Hayes said.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 175-180cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and freckles on his face.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.