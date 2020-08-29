MISSING: Fisherman Falls From Rocks at Red Rock

A fisherman is missing off the coast, north of Coffs Harbour.

A search began late on Saturday afternoon following reports the man fell from rocks at Red Rock Headland after 2:30pm.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter joined water police, surf lifesaving NSW and other emergency services in the Land and sea search which will resume at first light on Sunday.

It’s believed the man was not wearing a life jacket or carrying an EPIRB.

29 August 2020

