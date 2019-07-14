UPDATE: Four Children Missing From Queensland Found Safely

UPDATE:

Four children who drove a 4WD from Rockhampton to NSW have been located safely.

They three boys and girl were found at Jackadgery, near Grafton, about 10:40pm.

The four juveniles were taken to Grafton Police Station.

One child has been released I to the care of family members, while the other three have been taken into the care of Family and Community Services.

EARLIER:

Police are urgently seeking public assistance to help locate four children who are believed to have driven a 4WD from Rockhampton to New South Wales.

It is understood a 14 year old boy, two 13 year old boys, and a 10 year old girl took the silver 2004 Nissan Patrol (pictured) with Queensland registration 271JTT from Gracemere on Saturday night.

The group took fishing rods, cash and one of the children left a note to his family indicating he was leaving.

The 4WD was sighted at a service station in Banana at 4:45am when it was involved in a petrol stealing incident.

It is believed the vehicle has since travelled across the border to New South Wales and was sighted near Glen Innes on Sunday afternoon. It is now believed the children and vehicle are within the Grafton area.

The 14 year old boy is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a solid build, brown hair, green eyes and a fair complexion.

One of the 13 year olds is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

The second 13 year old is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall with black hair and hazel eyes.

The 10 year old girl is described as Caucasian, 150cm tall with a slim build, light brown hair and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police immediately, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.