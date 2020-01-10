MISSING: Have You Seen Anna?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from the Coffs Coast.

Anna Allen, aged 35, was last seen in Coffs Harbour in early December last year, but has not made contact with family or friends since.

Anna is likely to be driving a 2010 silver Hyundai i30 with NSW registration BF85MA.

The matter was reported to Coffs Clarence Police District who commenced an investigation.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition that requires regular medication.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Anna is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000