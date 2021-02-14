MISSING: Have You Seen David Miller?

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man reported missing from Urunga.

David Miller, aged 18, was last seen in the Urunga area on Sunday 2 February 2021 and has been reported missing to the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

Police have been unable to locate Mr Miller and are now appealing for public assistance to locate him.

Mr Miller is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160-165cm tall and has a thin build.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.