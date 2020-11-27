MISSING: Have You Seen Ebony Dyer?

UPDATE:

Triple M understand that a girl missing from the Coffs Harbour area has been located.



EARLIER:

Coffs/Clarence Police are appealing for public assistance to find a girl missing from the Coffs Coast.

Ebony Dyer, aged 15, was last seen in Boambee East about 10:45pm on Tuesday 24 November 2020.

She made contact over the phone the next day but has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were notified and commenced investigations into her whereabouts.

Despite an extensive ongoing search Ebony has not been located. Due to her young age and medical condition, police and family have concerns for her welfare.

It is believed Ebony may be travelling in a silver Ford sedan, NSW registration plate CE 67 HO.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of thin build, with blond hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information about Ebony Dyer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.