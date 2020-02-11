MISSING: Have You Seen Matthew Mander?

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing for more than a year on the state's Mid North Coast.

Matthew Mander, 41, has not been seen or heard from since early 2019 in the Sawtell area.

NSW Police hold concerns for Mr Mander's safety.

Police urge anyone who sees Matthew to contact Macksville Police on 02 6560 7799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report sightings on Facebook or social media platforms.