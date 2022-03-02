Missing Logan Girl Found After Police Issued Amber Alert

Queensland Police have confirmed a young girl who was subject to an Amber Alert has been found.

The 5-year-old girl was reported missing from a home in Kingston in the Logan region on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson from the state's police department announced that the young girl was discovered "safe and well" early on Thursday.

The Amber Alert was issued late on Wednesday, when she went missing around 5:15pm.

Police say a man, who is allegedly known to the girl, placed her in a car before driving off with another adult.

The little girl was reportedly with a man and woman who was known to her. Police tracked down the man who fled the suspected kidnapping and brought him in for questioning.

Police thank the public for their assistance.

