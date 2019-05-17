MISSING MAN: Police Search for Missing Man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man missing from South Grafton.

Rhyce Muddle, aged 20, was last seen by family about 10:30pm on Thursday.

He advised family that he would be going fishing in Wooli.

His last known location was Bent Street, South Grafton, at 11pm.

Rhyce is described as being of Caucasian appearance, fair complexion, thin build, 170cm-175cm tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent Grafton, Wooli, Coffs Harbour, Ulmarra, Maclean, Bom Bom and Jackadgery and is believed to be driving a 1995 White Holden Commodore V8 utility bearing NSW registration CMN42G.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Rhyce, or know of his whereabouts, should contact Grafton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.