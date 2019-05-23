Missing Oxenford Woman May Be Travelling To New South Wales

The search continues for a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since her disappearance from Oxenford last week.

Rochelle Ramsay (pictured) was last seen on Oberon Way around 5pm on Friday May 17 and has not made contact with her family since.

Concerns are held for her welfare as the behaviour is out of character.

Police believe Ms Ramsay may have been travelling to New South Wales in a beige-coloured 2005 Mitsubishi Pajero with Queensland rego 583 JMY.

She is described as Caucasian, around 165cm tall with a proportionate build, fair complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote the reference number: QP1900 966 247.