Police are seeking assistance from the public to help locate missing person Caitlin Canham, who was last seen at her Mount Gambier home about 5pm on Sunday 16 June.

Ms Canham is 22 years old, Caucasian appearance, slim build, and may be driving her silver 2001 Toyota Corolla, with South Australian registration of S897BRT.

Police have concerns for her welfare, and anyone who sees her or her car is asked to call the Police Assistance Line immediately on 131444.