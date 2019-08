Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating 12-year-old Joel Trindall who was last seen on Thursday the 29th of August at his home in Nambucca.

He's described as being 5'6" tall, black hair of aboriginal appearance and was wearing black shorts with red stripes and a black t-shirt and socks.

If you have any information as to Joel's whereabouts please contact Nambucca Heads Police Station on 6598 5399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.