UPDATE: Missing Man Found

UPDATE:

A man missing from the state’s North Coast has been found.

David Howlett, aged 46, was last seen leaving his home in Tyndale about 9am on Saturday 4 May 2019.

About 7am on Sunday, the missing man was located at Grafton Base Hospital receiving treatment.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the state’s North Coast.

He left the location in a white Toyota Landcruiser with NSW registration BT75HE.

He also had a black Labrador with him.

Family and police have concerns for his welfare.

Inquiries suggest he attended a service station in South Grafton about 9:40pm.

It is not known where he travelled after this time.

Mr Howlett is described as Caucasian appearance, solid build, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.