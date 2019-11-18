MISSING PERSON: Jade Pitcher
Have you seen her?
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Heyfield woman Jade Pitcher.
The 30-year-old was last seen on November 10 in Heyfield and is believed to be in the Shepparton area.
Jade is described as 165cm tall, medium build with long fair hair.
This disappearance is out of character - police & family have concerns for Jade's welfare.
Investigators have released an image of Jade in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Jade is urged to call Cranbourne Police Station on 5991 0632
