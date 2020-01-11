FOUND: Police Locate Coffs Mother and Daughter

UPDATE:

A mother and daughter reported missing near Coffs Harbour earlier this week have been found safe and well.

The pair was last seen leaving a home in Toormina about 5pm Thursday 9 January 2020.

They were reported missing after they failed to return, and their family could not get in contact with them.

Police have since spoken to the mother and her five-year-old daughter and would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.

EARLIER:

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman and her daughter reported missing from near Coffs Harbour.

Cherylee Miller, 43, and Storme Townsend, 5, were last seen leaving a home in Toormina about 5pm on Thursday 9 January 2020.

They were reported missing after they failed to return, and their family could not get in contact with them.

Ms Miller is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 150-160cm tall, of a thin build, and with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her daughter is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 115cm to 120cm tall, and with light brown hair and blue eyes.

The pair was last seen driving in a red 1992 Volkswagen van.

Police and their family hold concerns for their welfare.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000