MISSING: Police Renew Calls to Find Anne-Marie Jeffery

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are renewing their appeal for assistance to locate missing woman Anne-marie Jeffery.

The 73 year old was last seen in the Lake Arragan campground, just north of Brooms Head on Tuesday 25th August 2020.

Police are appealing for any information that may assist, or for any person who may have seen Mrs Jeffery in the Brooms Head area, along Brooms Head Road, or in the nearby townships of Maclean and Yamba to contact their local police station.

A large-scale search continues following serious concerns for her welfare.

Mrs Jeffery failed to return to her campsite and her family have not been able to locate her.

Anne-marie Jeffery is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings (seen in image), red shoes, and a beanie.

Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Coffs Harbour Police Station 02 6691 0799

Grafton Police Station 02 6642 0222

 

28 August 2020

