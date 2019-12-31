MISSING: Search Called Off For Missing Fishermen

The search and recovery operation for two fishermen, missing since Sunday, has been called off.

Crews searched from the air and on sea since the alarm was raised on Sunday night that the men had not returned to Coffs Harbour.

A 70 year old man from Valla Beach and a 37 year old man from the NSW Far South Coast launched the aluminium runabout from the Coffs Harbour boat ramp at 6am Sunday morning, but failed to return that night.

According to Marine Rescue, the air and sea search today focused on an area from Coffs Harbour to Forster.

There has been no trace of the men, their boat or any debris.

Police are urging anyone who may see or find anything, to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.