MISSING: Search For Man Who Vanished From Helensvale

Have you seen this man?

The search continues for a man reported missing from Helensvale.

Garry Lambeth (pictured) was last seen on River Oak Drive at 1pm on Tuesday and police hold concerns for his welfare.

He lives with a medical condition and requires medication.

The 52-year-old is described as Caucasian in appearance, is approximately 178cm tall and is of a large build with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, brown shoes and a khaki shirt.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.