MISSING: Search Underway For Missing Man

A search operation is underway for a man missing on the Coffs Coast.

About 4:20pm on Friday, a search operation commenced after the vehicle of 46 year old Lachlan Cairns was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek.

The vehicle, a red Holden Colorado utility, was discovered three days ago and today Mr Cairns was reported missing to officers from Coffs Clarence Police District.

A search operation is currently underway in the area, involving police and SES.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately or via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.