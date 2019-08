Police have asked the public to keep a lookout for missing 13-year-old, Tylar Paget.

Tylar was last seen in Shepparton, where he was reported missing by his mother on August 13, 2019.

It's believed he may be in the Melbourne area including Lalor & Glenroy.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Shepparton Police on 58 205 777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.