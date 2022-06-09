Missing Sydney Boy Found Cold, But Safe After Getting Off School Bus In Annangrove

A Sydney boy has been found ‘cold, but with no visible injuries’, after failing to return home from school in Sydney’s north-west on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Wilson was reported missing after he got off the school bus on Annangrove Road, Annangrove, at 3.20pm on Wednesday, but didn't make it home.

NSW Police, PolAir, Police Rescue and SES members scoured the area overnight, with the search resuming on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Darrin Batchelor told reporters earlier that his parents had endured “a really rough night”, joining in the search for the boy.

“Obviously they are extremely distressed,” he said.

“This is extremely out of character for Christopher and certainly they rang us almost immediately yesterday afternoon and I think that’s indicative of how they are feeling.”

Police then confirmed just before 10am that the 11-year-old primary school student had been found “by a member of the public” after spending the night outside in freezing temperatures in The Hills District.

“He’s cold, but with no visible injuries,” NSW police said on Twitter.

“He is being assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics. A BIG thank you to all for sharing our appeal.”

