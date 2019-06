Have you seen this girl?

The search continues for a teenage girl who has gone missing from Surfers Paradise.

The 13-year-old hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday May 31 with police appealing for public assistance to help locate her.

She is described as Caucasian, 155cm tall, slim build, black hair and hazel eyes.

Police have appealed for the girl or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.