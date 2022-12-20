Missing Teens On Paddleboard Off Mornington Peninsula Found Alive

Four teenagers who went missing off the coast of Rosebud while using inflatable paddleboards have been found alive.

Two 18-year-old men, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman were found alive on Swan Island after spending a night on open water, Victoria Police confirmed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The four were reported missing on Monday night when a passer-by found the teenagers’ belongings including phones, IDs, and other personal belongings around 8pm.

“I’m happy to say that the four missing people who went missing yesterday have been found safe and well across the other side of the bay,” Acting Inspector Ian Pregnall said.

“They were actually found by a local on the beach, across near Queenscliff, that’s how we were alerted.

“It was part of their routine walk.”

Jack Shi, a father of the missing teens said they were in the area to celebrate the completion of the teenagers’ VCE exams.

“We have been waiting here... and are out helping, a lot of people are in the air and the police, the people in the sea, we really appreciate that,” Mr Shi said.

The group were found with the assistance of helicopters, water police and local rescue boats.

From The Saturday Paper and LiSTNR comes Post: News in Five, a daily podcast bringing you the top five news headlines in just five minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app today.