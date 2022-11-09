Missing WA Boy Found In New South Wales

A missing five-year-old boy from Western Australia has been located on the other side of the country.

Police launched a nationwide appeal in their search for the missing child citing concerns for his safety.

According to Western Australia police, five-year-old Avkan Vorkoeper was believed to have been travelling with a family member.

Authorities believed the child had been transported interstate.

A recent update from WA police revealed that the child had been located interstate in New South Wales, safe and well.

Avkan was discovered at a Northern Beaches caravan park after a resident recognised the vehicle the child was travelling in and contacted Crime Stoppers.

