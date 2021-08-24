Mission Beach To Host Filming Of Netflix Series 'Irreverent'

Far North Queensland could soon become Australia's own hotspot for movies and television series, with confirmation of a new Netflix show to begin filming in Mission Beach.

Netflix has chosen the location for shooting a new ten-part drama series Irreverent.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Netflix’s location selection of Irreverent is a prime example of Australian-filmed content entering the global market.

“This is one of the three landmark Universal Studios Group productions lured by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy in 2020,” the Premier said.

“Securing these three productions is a critical part of Queensland’s economic recovery, contributing hundreds of millions to the local economy and importantly creating thousands of local jobs.”

Far North Queensland Screen Champion, Speaker of the Queensland Parliament Curtis Pitt, said the filming is set to begin at the backend of 2021 - creating jobs and tourism engagement for future films.

“The Far North is an incredibly diverse backdrop for screen productions,” Mr Pitt said.

“Having productions like Irreverent film here, not only boosts the local economy and creates local jobs, but it shows off our spectacular region.

“The natural beauty of Queensland’s Far North will be streamed into living rooms across the world., affirming the region’s status not only as a production paradise but also as a bucket-list destination for future travel.”

