Mitch Moses Reckons The Captain's Challenge Is Stupid

After Parramatta's season opening win on Thursday night against the Bulldogs, Mitch Moses has slammed the Captain's Challenge, labelling it stupid as it slows the game down and allows unwanted tactics to play out in tight games.

The Parramatta star joined the Triple M Saturday Scrum, telling the hilarious moment he turned to Reagen Campbell-Gillard on Thursday night for their first challenge of the year.

Moses also spoke about the new scrum rules introduced into the game, explaining the way it can be used and what we can be excited to expect in 2020.

