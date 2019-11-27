Mitch Moses Responds To The News Dylan Brown Could Potentially Leave The Eels

Mitch Moses and Dylan Brown forged a blossoming partnership during the 2019 NRL season.

The pair helped the Eels to the second-week of finals footy for the first time since 2009, with both capping off a stellar year by representing Australia & New Zealand respectively at the World Cup Nines.

However, reports over the last week suggest the Brown could be on his way out of Parramatta already.

Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG, Moses has responded to the potential departure of his teammate.

