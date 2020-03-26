Mitch Moses Reveals Why He Couldn't Be Stuck In Isolation With Blake Ferguson

On Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, Parramatta Eels star Mitch Moses was asked which teammate he would avoid if he needed to go into isolation.

Without any hesitation, Moses said Blake Ferguson.

And then he revealed exactly why!

LISTEN HERE:

Moses also revealed what life is like for a professional athlete in isolation and also touched on the exact moment when he found out the NRL season was suspended; hear the full extended chat below.