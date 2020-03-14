Mitch Moses Would Rather Play In Empty Stadiums Than Postpone The Season

Parramatta Eels halfback Mitch Moses would rather play in empty stadiums around the country than postpone the NRL season.

The NRL announced on Friday, all games will be played behind closed doors from round 2 for an indefinite period.

Moses told Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum, he wants the season to continue.

Triple M NRL's Brent Read also joined the Saturday Scrum with an update on the behind-the-scenes issues the NRL are facing due to the CoronaVirus; hear the full chat below.