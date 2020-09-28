Mitch Wallis Provides An Update On His & Aaron Naughton's Fitness

Western Bulldogs forward Mitch Wallis joined the Hot Breakfast ahead of the Dog's finals campaign that kicks off on Saturday against St Kilda.

Wallis provided an update on his injured shoulder after copping a nasty hit in the dying stages of Round 18.

Wallis then spoke about his stellar season as small forward before giving us an update on emerging forward Aaron Naughton's condition.

Wallis said that he has been progressing well and expects to play on Saturday, while Naughton should also be fit to play after hurting his cheekbone.

He confirmed that Naughton will have to don a helmet to play, but he'll be out on the field to face the Saints.

