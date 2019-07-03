Mitchell Pearce Back For NSW Ahead Of Origin Decider

Mitchell Pearce has received a shock recall to the NSW side ahead of the State Of Origin decider next week.

It's been confirmed Blues playmaker Nathan Cleary has failed to recover from an ankle injury, paving the way for the Knights captain to return to the origin arena.

He joins Newcastle stablemates David Klemmer and Daniel Saifiti in the NSW side ahead of game three in Sydney next week.

Here's the full statement from the Newcastle Knights:

The NSW Blues have called nib Newcastle Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce into camp for the State of Origin Series decider.

Blues halfback Nathan Cleary has today succumbed to an ankle injury.

Cleary suffered the injury in Game Two in Perth but had been working around the clock to take his place in the team for Game Three at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday July 10.

Pearce, who has played 18 games for NSW with his last appearance in 2017, will arrive in camp on Wednesday night and will join the team for training at the NSWRL Centre of Excellence on Thursday 4 July.

A replacement for Pearce and teammate David Klemmer in the Knights' Round 16 team to face the Warriors on Saturday will be named later in the day.