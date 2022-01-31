Mitchell Starc Explains How Getting Off Social Media Has Helped Him Focus On Better Feedback

Mitchell Starc joined the Rush Hour with Gus, Jude and Wendell last night fresh off winning the 2021 Allan Border Medal and explained how getting off social media has helped him focus on getting better feedback.

LISTEN HERE:

"I made a conscious effort to get off all the social media and whatnot a couple of years ago," Starc said.

"I used to be someone who looked at it all and took it on board, and almost looked it at like 'you can say that but I’ll stick it up ya with my performance'.

"Then I ended up getting off it and yeah, haven’t really taken any notice over the last couple of years which has been a nice change.

"I guess with the people around me, my wife (Alyssa Healy) plays in the Australian team, and I’ve got a couple of my best mates that play in my team.

"So I’ve got great people around me to chat to and they’ll give you their honest opinions and I respect that as well.

"So I don’t need to listen to any outside noise when I’ve got that around me.”

