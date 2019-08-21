Mitchell Starc Shed Some Light On How Steve Smith Is Recovering

Mitchell Starc told The Hot Breakfast the Steve Smith is “getting better by the day” after being felled by a bouncer on day four at Lord’s that lead to his exclusion from the third test at Headingley.

“I guess it’s great to see he’s okay…a few of us had dinner with him last night and he was back in true Steve Smith form, being a bit strange and a bit louder again,” Starc said.

“It’s good to see him improving everyday but disappointing not to obviously have one of our best for this test match.”

Smith was not able to recover in time for the third test at Headingley, so Marnus Labuschagne has taken Smith’s place in the Aussie side.

Starc also said Labuschagne has faced plenty of fast bowling in the nets to prepare for the Jofra Archer onslaught that is sure to come.

