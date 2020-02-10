MLHD Welcomes 85 Graduate Registered Nurses And Midwife

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) is welcoming an abundance of nurse and midwife graduates this year, with 52 registered nurses and 1 registered midwife commencing this week while a further 33 registered nurses get ready to start in August.

With 67% of February's commencing nurses having completed their Bachelor of Nursing locally, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery Ms Karen Cairney said it was wonderful to see so many of our local graduates starting their careers in a rural setting.

“It is pleasing that MLHD can provide employment to so many local graduates, keeping local people in local hospitals and local communities. It is also exciting to welcome graduates from across NSW, to expose them to the career opportunities that MLHD has to offer.” - Karen Cairney

Get ready to see some of these newest MLHD employees in Griffith, Hillston, Narrandera, and West Wyalong.

