MMA Legend Randy Couture Suffers Heart Attack, Walks Himself To Hospital
Recovering well.
Mixed Martial Arts icon Randy Couture has reportedly suffered a heart attack.
The UFC hall of famer was working out at the Unbreakable Performance Centre in West Hollywood, LA when he started to feel unwell.
56-year-old Couture then reportedly walked himself to a Las Angeles hospital where he was treated for a heart attack.
He has since been moved out of intensive care and is expected to make a full recovery.