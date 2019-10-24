MMA Legend Randy Couture Suffers Heart Attack, Walks Himself To Hospital

Mixed Martial Arts icon Randy Couture has reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The UFC hall of famer was working out at the Unbreakable Performance Centre in West Hollywood, LA when he started to feel unwell.

56-year-old Couture then reportedly walked himself to a Las Angeles hospital where he was treated for a heart attack.

He has since been moved out of intensive care and is expected to make a full recovery.

