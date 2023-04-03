Mobile Phone Ban In NSW Public High School Classrooms

Mobile phones will be banned in New South Wales public high schools starting from Term 4, 2023.

The newly elected NSW premier Chris Minns said on Twitter, “we’re banning mobile phones in NSW public schools from day one, term four this year.”

Mr Minns said many parents were anxious about the pervasiveness of phones and technology in children’s learning environments.

“I know a lot of adults who find it difficult to concentrate when a mobile phone is in front of them, so I don’t know why we expect children to have that kind of discipline in them,” he said on ABC News Breakfast.

With this implementation, students are allowed to carry their phones while travelling to and from schools.

However, the ban on mobile phones in NSW public schools will apply during class, recess and lunch times.

“It’s time to clear our classrooms of unnecessary distractions and create better environments for learning,” he said.

So far, mobile bans have already applied to primary schools in NSW, and Mr Minns said it would be left up to school communities to decide how they would approach the ban.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the ban aimed to create a level playing field, reduce classroom distractions, and help address cyberbullying issues.

“Condell Park High School has successfully banned student mobile phones for 16 years with benefits to student learning and behaviour,” she said.

