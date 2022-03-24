Moderna Set To Produce “Cutting Edge” Vaccines In Australia

A massive boost for Australia with the production of mRNA vaccines signed off by the federal government in a landmark agreement.

The major new deal with the pharmaceutical giant Moderna, has been confirmed by the Coalition and Victorian state government to manufacture mRNA vaccines from 2024.

Australia Today's Steve Price talks to Deputy Vice-Chancellor and professor of law at the University of New South Wales George Williams about Australia’s handling of the pandemic

Described as a "shot in the arm" for Australia's pandemic defences, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the development will protect Aussies for years to come.

"[It] will protect Australians from future pandemics and secure a new manufacturing capability right here on our shores ... and will ensure Australians have quick and easy access to these lifesaving vaccines," he said.

Speaking in Melbourne on Thursday, Morrison spruiked that today is a “big investment” for science and technology.

"Today is another big investment in that future for science and technology, which is such a central part of our economic plan. Because a stronger economy means a stronger future"

"Whether that’s building dams or whether that’s investing in new clean energy technology and research - in particular hydrogen - or it’s, indeed, investing in leading-edge, high-value vaccination manufacturing capabilities, this is Australia’s future," Morrison trumpeted.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Greg Hunt boasted the production of onshore mRNA vaccines would prove to be "crucial insurance" against future threats.

"It means Australia will have access to the most cutting-edge vaccination technology available both now and into the future," he said.

While, Moderna Australia and New Zealand general manager Michael Azrak confirmed the new plant will ensure Australians have direct access to vaccines that target a range of respiratory viruses.

"Moderna is backing the development of a world class mRNA industry in Australia," he said.

"In addition to local manufacturing, we're going to partner with local researchers and institutions to deliver collaborative R&D that will develop the next generation of mRNA treatments." - Michael Azrak

Two of the most likely early adaptations of the technology will target the seasonal flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Construction on the new manufacturing plant in Victoria will commence before the end of the year, delivering the capacity to produce 100 million vaccine doses annually.

The Victorian site will serve as the company's headquarters for Australia, South-East Asia and Oceania.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,616

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 209 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: 378

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 18 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,278

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 11,018

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 271 / 11

New South Wales

New cases: 24,803

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,180 / 43

Victoria

New cases: 10,259

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 244 / 25

Tasmania

New cases: 2,009

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 28 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 18,427

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 913 / 28

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr