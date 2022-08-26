Moderna Sues Pfizer And BioNTech Over Coronavirus Vaccine Technology

Vaccine manufacturer Moderna is suing its rival makers Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging foundational technology was improperly used when Moderna its COVID-19 vaccine.

In a media release by Moderna, the company said it believed Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna's foundational mRNA technology.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The technology was critical in developing Moderna's own mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, Spikevax with the compnay adding, "Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna's permission, to make Comirnaty".

Moderna Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said the lawsuit was filed to protect the "technology platform" the company has created.

"We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic," Bancel said.

"This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.

"As we work to combat health challenges moving forward, Moderna is using our mRNA technology platform to develop medicines that could treat and prevent infectious diseases like influenza and HIV, as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer."

Moderna alleges Pfizer and BioNTech took four different vaccine candidates into clinical testing, which included options that would have steered clear of Moderna's innovative path, but decided to proceed with a vaccination that was the exact same mRNA chemical modification to Spikevax.

Moderna scientists began developing this chemical modification that avoids provoking an undesirable immune response when mRNA is introduced into the body in 2010 and were the first to validate it in human trials in 2015.

The company also alleged Pfizer and BioNTech copied Moderna's approach to encode for the full-length spike protein in a lipid nanoparticle formulation for a coronavirus.

"We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission." - Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger

Moderna is not seeking Comirnatry to be removed from sale, nor is it pursuing monetary damages on sales to the 92 low- and middle-income countries in the GAVI COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC 92).

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: