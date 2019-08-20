Dumped English off-spinner Moeen Ali has resorted to bowling medium pace in county cricket after being ditched from the Test side.

It hasn’t worked out well for him — he copped a spanking to the tune of 3/126 after at one point having figures of 0/109.

Check out his efforts here:

Moeen struggled in the first Test of the Ashes before taking some time away from international cricket.

The Triple M Fan Cricket Podcast’s wrap of the Lord’s Test was all about Marnus “Super Sub” Labuschagne, Ben Stokes copping one “right in the dick” and more.

