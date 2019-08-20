Moeen Ali Has Resorted To Bowling Medium Pace In County Cricket

And got spanked

20 August 2019

Article heading image for Moeen Ali Has Resorted To Bowling Medium Pace In County Cricket

Image: Twitter/Wisden Cricket

Dumped English off-spinner Moeen Ali has resorted to bowling medium pace in county cricket after being ditched from the Test side.

It hasn’t worked out well for him — he copped a spanking to the tune of 3/126 after at one point having figures of 0/109.

Check out his efforts here:

Post

Moeen struggled in the first Test of the Ashes before taking some time away from international cricket.

