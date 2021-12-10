Monash Freeway Closed Following Two Tragic Incidents

Two people have died following separate incidents on Melbourne's Monash Freeway.

One incident occurred when a woman was hit by a truck near Darling Street at Glen Iris, Police say she pulled over to get out of her car around 8:00am before being struck.

The unidentified woman tragically died at the scene. The truckie is assisting police with investigations.

"The driver of the truck stopped shortly after and is assisting police with their enquiries," Victoria Police said.

"Police are yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision."

In a second incident, a motorcyclist passed away after colliding with a pole near Heatherton Road around 7:50am.

The busy Melbourne freeway was closed between High Street and Warrigal Road for several hours.

Transport Department spokesperson said the accident was confronting for VicRoad responders and emergency crews.

