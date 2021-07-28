Montagna: St Kilda Have Been More Disappointing Than Carlton In 2021

Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna told Triple M Footy's Midweek Rub that he believes the Saints have been more disappointing than Carlton this season.

The Saints sit only 2 points out of the eight but face an up-hill battle to make finals due to their poor percentage.

Joey said that he expected more from St Kilda in 2021 compared to the Blues and that's why he thinks they have been a bigger disappointment.

"St Kilda for me. Because I had them in the eight again..."

"I didn't have Carlton in my eight this year."

The Saints have been trending in the wrong direction after finishing 6th last season including an elimination final over the Western Bulldogs.

Joey thinks it won't be the worst thing for St Kilda to miss the finals because it will give them a bit of a reality check.

"But let's be honest, they are a long way off the top six teams in the competition."

