Moonah Fire Investigation Completed

An investigation into an overnight fire in Moonah has found the cause was accidental.

Tasmania Fire Service investigators have determined the fire, that resulted in approximately $700,000 damage to a Moonah workshop and its contents, was caused by a fault in an air compressor.

Earlier today it was reported that TFS fire investigators were attending the property at Charles Street in Moonah to determine the cause of a fire that has seriously damaged a mechanic workshop containing motorbikes and cars.

Fire crews were called to the fire just after 2:30am today with police who were in the area noticing smoke coming from one of the buildings. Police alerted a man in a house next door and assisted him to evacuate the property with his dog.

Five fire crews attended attended the fire which was difficult to control due to hazardous materials in the workshop such as acetelyne tanks. The fire was extinguished in three hours and crews remained on scene this morning extinguishing hotspots to allow the fire investigator to gain access.

The fire also resulted in a smoke alert being issued by the TFS