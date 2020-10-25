MOONEE BEACH: P-Plater Charged for High Range Drink Driving

A man has been charged with high-range drink-driving after being stopped north of Coffs Harbour on Saturday afternoon.

About 5:30pm, a member of the public contacted police about a man allegedly driving while intoxicated at Moonee Beach.

A short time later police from Coffs/Clarence Police District stopped a Holden Commodore on Moonee Beach Road.

The driver, a 32 year old man, was spoken to by police before he was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result.

The Dalmeny man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where a breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.197.

The P1 driver was given a court attendance notice for high-range PCA and is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on 7 December 2020.

The south coast man’s licence was suspended.

