MOONEE BEACH: Woman Thrown To Ground During Assault

Police are appealing for public assistance following reports a woman was pushed to the ground and intimidated by an unknown man near Coffs Harbour.

Sometime between 2pm and 2:30pm on Tuesday, a 48 year old woman was walking south along Moonee Beach near the sand dunes when she noticed a man walking towards her.

Police have been told the man passed her before returning a short time later, grabbing her from behind and pushing her to the ground.

Triple M understand that the pair struggled before the woman freed herself and the man ran east towards Moonee Creek.

The woman wasn’t injured.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident.

As part of their inquiries, they would like to speak to a man who may be able to assist them.

The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 20s, between 175-180cm tall, with a medium build and short dark hair.

He was last seen near a boat ramp at a nearby caravan park wearing no shirt, two-toned blue boardshorts and a white towel.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the Moonee Beach area yesterday afternoon or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby area to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on 6691 0799 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.