Australia's Favourite Outdoor Cinema Is Back!

Moonlight Cinema is back for it's 27th Summer season with an incredible line up of new release movies, preview screenings and fan favourites! Featuring activations, a range of new food and drinks, and even a dedicated pet menu - this Summer's cinema under the stars has something for everyone!

Moonlight Cinema brought to you by Energizer is at five iconic venues across Australia, including Sydney, with sessions running from now until March this year!

Movie goers and star gazers can expect a stellar line-up of new release this Summer, including the Whitney Houston Bio Pic I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's also the opportunity to revisit 2022's Hollywood blockbusters from the biggest film of the year, Top Gun: Maverick, as well as Elvis and Ticket To Paradise.

Under the star-studded sky, each Moonlight location will come to life offering experience add-ons to make your evening even more comfortable!

To find out programming information and to grab your tickets, just head to the Moonlight Cinema website!