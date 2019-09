IT'S BACK BABY!

After a brief hiatus over the colder months, the hugely popular Moonlight Market is returning to Bendigo's Hargreaves Mall on September 21!

Featuring a licensed bar, food trucks, boutique stalls, live music and live art; it's the perfect way to shake off winter.

Grab your mates, bring a date, bring the whole family and come experience a vibrant night market in the heart of our gorgeous city!