Mooroolbark House Fire Leaves A Woman Dead And Two Children Critical

A woman has died, and two children are critical following a house fire in Melbourne’s north-east.

Fire crews arrived at the Maralee Drive property in Mooroolbark about 9pm on Monday to find a woman with stomach wounds and two children unconscious from smoke inhalation.

All were treated by paramedics, but the woman died at the scene.

The children are in a critical, but stable condition in hospital with their father present.

Police are not looking for any other suspects, but "the exact circumstances leading up to the fire are still being determined".

Anyone with information is urged to Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

