More Cool Mornings On The Cards As Winter Returns To North Queensland

It was a slow start to the morning, with winter deciding to make a return to North Queensland.

"Oh it's a bit chilly," we all said this morning as temps nudged close to 10, which is freezing for Townsville.

Many dug around for flannelette shirts to go with their Cowboys slippers, and blue bonds singlets.

The forecast is out and conditions are staying 'fresh' as Livio likes to say.

On Friday we'll wake up to 13, and 12 on Saturday with sunny skies in Townsville.

The freshest day of them all though will be Sunday when Facebook statuses will blow up about how cool it is, because it'll be 11 degrees in our slice of paradise.

To the north, Ingham locals will be greeted with 10 degrees on Sunday, while Ayr will see single digits with temps dipping to 9 degrees!

Bowen has sunny skies on the cards for the weekend and temps range between 11-25.

Charters Towers locals will feel it the most with the cows expected to cuddle up on Sunday to welcome a 7 degree morning!

How will you be keeping warm? Tell us on Facebook!