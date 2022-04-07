More Evacuations For Parts Of Sydney As Hawkesbury-Nepean Tipped To Peak

Flood concerns continue for a large stretch of New South Wales, amid another raft of evacuation orders issued for parts of Sydney early on Friday.

The NSW State Emergency Services (SES) has issued evacuation orders for areas along the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers with flooding tipped to peak later this morning.

Australia Today's Natarsha Belling spoke to meteorologist Anthony Cornelius about what is really driving this wet weather?

More than a dozen SES evacuation orders are currently in place, for areas including Cornwallis, along with parts of Cattai, Pitt Town and low-lying parts of Agnes Banks, while residents of Gronos Point were told to leave by midnight.

There were also parts of Emu Plains, Mulgoa, North Richmond, Ebenezer, Sackville North where residents were told to evacuate.

Despite rainfalls expected to ease by late Friday, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), said in a statement that the Warragamba Dam continues to spill with major flooding likely to continue along the Hawkesbury-Nepean region.

“Warragamba Dam is spilling,” the bureau warned in a statement.

“Major flooding is likely along the Hawkesbury River at North Richmond from Friday morning as a result of significant flows from the Upper Nepean.”

Meanwhile, the Illawarra and South Coast copped the brunt of the torrential rain, with some roads becoming rivers, with Darkes Forest in Wollongong recording a staggering 207mm of rainfall.

The BOM has warned thunderstorms may hit Sydney on Friday.

