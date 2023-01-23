More Free RATs Now Available Through Local Councils

Victorians will now have access to free rapid antigen tests (RATs) through their local council.

Announced by the State Government on Tuesday, all Victorians will be able to access two free packs of RATs to encourage early detection and treatment of COVID-19.

The council RAT distribution is currently in place across more than 200 local sites including libraries and council customer service centres and will now be open to all Victorians will all eligibility criteria removed.

Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said extending the program to all Victorians would ensure people could “enjoy their summer safely with their loved ones”.

“There are simple things people can do to enjoy the summer safely – take a test if you have symptoms, stay home if you’re sick, wear a high-quality mask if you can’t physically distance, talk to your GP to see if you’re eligible for antivirals and stay up to date with your vaccinations,” Ms Thomas said.

Individuals will be able to collect two packets for themselves plus up to two packets for each household member per visit while people with a disability or their carer can collect up to four packets of tests.

To find out if their local council is participating and check the collection sites in their neighbourhood Victorians can visit: coronavirus.vic.gov.au/get-a-covid-19-test

